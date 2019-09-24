|
Bobby Ray Dalton, 89, passed away peacefully on Sept. 11, 2019, in Orange Park, Florida. He was a faithful and loving husband to his wife of 63 years, Louise Hay Dalton, who survives him. He is also survived by his daughters, Penny Knepper and her husband Randy, and Cheryl Buckley and her husband Joe; his grandchildren, Devon Rushton, her husband Cam, Adam Buckley, his wife Kelly, and Nathaniel Knepper; and his great-grandchildren, Amelia, Addison, Edmund and Everett. He was preceded in death by his beloved granddaughter, Joanna. He graduated from Pinnacle High School in 1948 and worked for R.J. Reynolds. He served in the Air Force from 1952 to 1956. Upon leaving the Air Force, he began working for C&P Telephone Company in Washington, D.C., until his retirement in 1985. He enjoyed his retirement in Florida and North Carolina. His sense of humor, devotion to friends and family, and good nature will always be in our hearts. Memorial service arrangements in Pilot Mountain will be announced at a later date.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019