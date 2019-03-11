Mr. Bobby Ray Holt, 73, of Mount Airy, passed away early Monday morning, March 11, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Holt was born Nov. 22, 1945, in Surry County, the younger of two children born to the late Joe and Virginia Rogers Holt. Bobby served our country in the United States Army from 1965 until 1967. He retired from A.T. Williams Oil Company and was a charter member of Victory Baptist Church. He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Scarlett and David Speight and Lori and Brad Gammons, all of Mount Airy; four grandchildren, Dalton Quesinberry, Kyndal Quesinberry, Ellie Gammons, and Luke Gammons, all of Mount Airy; and a sister, Betty Cox of Stuart, Virginia. In addition to his parents, Mr. Holt was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Dianne Walker Holt; and a son-in-law, Travis Ray Quesinberry. The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, with Dr. Joey Jessup officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, where his body will remain until carried to the church to lie-in-state 30 minutes before the funeral service. At other times, the family welcomes friends to the home of David and Scarlett Speight at 118 Sportsman Trail, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.