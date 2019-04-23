Mr. Bobby Leon Martin, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Martin was born March 20, 1933, in Surry County, one of nine children born to the late Leonard Berryman and Ruth Irene Walker Martin. Bobby served our country in the United States Army at the end of the Korean Conflict. In 1976, he and his wife, Viola, founded Tractor Parts Company in Mount Airy. Bobby was a faithful member and deacon at Dover Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Viola Scott Martin of the home; two daughters and a son-in-law, Cheryl and Jerry Snow of Dobson and Kathy Martin of Mount Airy; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Becky Martin of Mount Airy; his grandchildren, Josh Martin, Hannah Martin, Jenna Collins, Blake and Michelle Collins, and Lindsey and Adam Browder; three great-grandchildren, Kenley Collins, Judah Collins, Iylah Collins; five sisters and two brothers-in-law, Betty and Allen Draughon, Rachel Harris, and Brenda Riddle, all of Mount Airy, Faye Snow of Dobson, and Carol and Royce Boger of East Bend; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe Martin of Dobson, Barry and Linda Martin of Elkin, and Ann Martin of Mount Airy; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Edward Martin. The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Dover Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dover Baptist Church, 178 Dover Church Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.