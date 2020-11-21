1/
Bobby Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bobby Ray Nichols, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Nichols was born on July 1, 1934, in Surry County, to the late George Fox Nichols and Myrtle Mae Eades Nichols Waugh. Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all. Bobby spent most of his life as a farmer. He was a longtime member of Highland Park Baptist Church where he served many roles including deacon. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Frances Lou Key Nichols; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Reta Nichols, and Kevin and Jennifer Nichols; grandchildren and spouse, Brad and Carrie Nichols, Justin Nichols and Ryan Kelly, Jordan Nichols, and Matthew Nichols; three great-grandchildren, Connor Nichols, Kinston Nichols and Cohen Nichols; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Nichols and Yvonne Nichols. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nichols was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Ray Nichols; and three brothers, Wayne Nichols, Grady Nichols and Hal Nichols. A graveside service will be held at Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. Darrell Tate and Rev. Chris McMillian officiating. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved