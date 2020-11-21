Bobby Ray Nichols, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Mr. Nichols was born on July 1, 1934, in Surry County, to the late George Fox Nichols and Myrtle Mae Eades Nichols Waugh. Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed by all. Bobby spent most of his life as a farmer. He was a longtime member of Highland Park Baptist Church where he served many roles including deacon. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Frances Lou Key Nichols; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Reta Nichols, and Kevin and Jennifer Nichols; grandchildren and spouse, Brad and Carrie Nichols, Justin Nichols and Ryan Kelly, Jordan Nichols, and Matthew Nichols; three great-grandchildren, Connor Nichols, Kinston Nichols and Cohen Nichols; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Nichols and Yvonne Nichols. In addition to his parents, Mr. Nichols was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Ray Nichols; and three brothers, Wayne Nichols, Grady Nichols and Hal Nichols. A graveside service will be held at Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2:30 p.m. with Dr. Darrell Tate and Rev. Chris McMillian officiating. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.