Mr. Bobby Franklin Rogers, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia, Dec. 23, 1932, to the late Claude and Annie Anderson Rogers. Mr. Rogers bravely served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Niblock Typewriter Company for many years before starting his own company, Bob's Typewriter Repair, which he operated until retirement. Left to cherish his memories are his wife Barbara "Polly" Hale Rogers; his daughter and son-in-law, Jo Ann and Mark Thomas; his son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Franklin and Alice Rogers; grandchildren Maddie Thomas and Mathew Rogers; a sister and brother-in-law, Gaynell and Mike Shaw; and a brother, Jim Rogers. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rogers was preceded in death by two sisters, Claudia Smith and Bonnie Ayers; and a brother, Richard Rogers. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Oakdale Cemetery with Chaplain Jonathan Casstevens and Pastor David Powell officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the VFW Honor Guard Mount Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. until the time to leave for the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Drive, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
