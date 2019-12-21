|
Mr. Bobby "Bunk" Lee Thomas, 82, of Mount Airy, passed away on Thursday evening, Dec. 19, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson surrounded by his loving family. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Chris Benfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakdale cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday night from 6 – 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019