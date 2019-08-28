|
|
Ms. Bonita Ann Brickell Hull, 75, of Mount Airy passed away at her home surrounded by her family Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born in Surry County August 30, 1943, to the late Rufus Thomas Brickell Sr. and Mabel "Nannie" Alene Amburn Brickell. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, at Moody Funeral Home with Rev. Butch Holder, Rev. Sam Holder and Rev. Arlis Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Ivy Green Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening August 29 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home at Mount Airy. The family would like to thank everyone for your calls, text, visits and prayers, with a special thank you to Michelle Snow with Advance Home Health Care and Janene Moss and staff of Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019