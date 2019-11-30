|
FANCY GAP, Va. — Mrs. Bonnie Faye Guynn Bond, 74, of Fancy Gap, passed away at her home Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was born in Carroll County, Virginia, June 24, 1945, to the late Will and Lucy McMillian Guynn. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Bond is survived by her husband, Hassell Arnold Bond; daughters, April Martin and Jeff Hill, Angela Bond and Dwight Hall; her son Hassell Arnold Bond Jr. and Rebecca Martin; grandchildren, Melissa and Jared Sawyers, Chasity Nester and Juan Hernandez, Brandon Nester, Andrea Martin, and Matthew Grubb; great-grandchildren Landon Sawyers, Braydon Sawyers, Carson Sawyers, and Anezameah Hernandez; her sister, Josie and Floyd Bain, her brother Jessie and Cindy Guynn. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bond was preceded in death by her twin sister, Nonnie Bain, and other sisters, Beulah Goad and Viola Ayers; and brothers, William, Anderson, and Wiley Guynn. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Spur Cemetery in Fancy Gap. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019