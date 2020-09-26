1/1
Bonnie Poindexter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SILOAM — Bonnie Ruth Wall Poindexter, 83, of Siloam, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Bonnie was born on March 11, 1937, in Surry County to Ellis and Metta Doss Wall. She later married Alvin Poindexter and together they had two children: Pam (Terry) Snow and Danny (Linda) Poindexter. Bonnie loved her family, her friends, and enjoyed cooking, gardening and working with her flowers. Bonnie was a hard worker, with over 40 years of working a public job; while working full time she also was a full-time caregiver to her husband, Alvin, until he passed away in 1980. Bonnie was a people person, bringing much joy and laughter to those around her. She had many friends that she made through her church family and her work experience. Little things meant much to her, such as going to Gail's Beauty Shop and fellowshipping and socializing at Level Cross Diner. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Pam (Terry) Snow and Danny (Linda) Poindexter; a brother, Jerry (Lois) Wall and two sisters Louise Hutchens and Katherine Atkins; her pride and joy: three grandchildren, Justin (Kim) and Jordan Snow and Daniel Poindexter; and her great-grandchildren, Noelle and Jonah Snow. She was preceded in death by her husband and three brothers: James "Toots," Bill and George Wall. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, at 3 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church with the Rev. Jarred Seal, Rev. Bill Faw and Rev. Danny Poindexter officiating. There will be a visitation from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. She will lie in state at Cox-Needham from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, Sept. 27. Interment will be in the Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery, alongside her husband. Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Poindexter family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved