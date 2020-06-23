Bonnie Whitaker

Bonnie Nixon Whitaker, age 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 22, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bonnie was born in Dobson, and was the daughter of the late Tom and Viola (Hardy) Nixon. After graduating from Dobson High School, she attended Mitchell Community College in Statesville. She retired from Stroh Brewery Company in 2000 after 25 years of service. Bonnie was an incredible woman who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. She was a wonderful wife, loving mom, and an amazing "Mammie" as she liked to be called by her grandchildren. There was no denying that her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. Bonnie never met a stranger. She had a heart for people, and it showed in how she treated others. Bonnie had a gift for not only making friends but in making you feel like you belonged. She loved to open her home to friends and family, and she always made everything, and everyone feel special. Bonnie's outgoing personality and joyful spirit drew people to her, and her family and numerous friends will miss her love for life. No matter where Bonnie lived, she was always active in her church. As a teenager, she played piano for Worship Service at Salem Baptist Church in Dobson. She loved music and throughout her life was a faithful member of her church choirs. She taught children's choir at Pfafftown Baptist and enjoyed sharing her love of music with others. Until her illness, she was a member of The Senior Choir at Ardmore Baptist Church. Bonnie loved the Lord and she lived to serve Him. Her small and large acts of love and service in His name will be remembered by many, and it is a cherished legacy she left for us all. Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Billy G. Whitaker; her loving children, Tammy (Rob) Schaffernoth and Keith (Temple) Whitaker; and cherished grandchildren, Cory, Kelsey and Katelyn Schaffernoth and Kathleen, Grace, and Paul Whitaker. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family on Thursday, June 25. Family, friends, and others whose lives Bonnie touched are invited to a Celebration of Life service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bonnie's name to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Whitaker. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.