Brad Martin

Bradley Wayne Martin, 60, a.k.a. "Country Strong," went to his eternal home in Heaven, with Trish right by his side on Friday, Aug, 14, at WFBH Cancer Center. We take comfort and have peace knowing that he received his ultimate healing. He was born March 30, 1960, to the late George and Sandra Martin. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Trish Hicks Martin; sons, Jansen (Grace) Martin and Harrison (Katelyn) Martin; grandchildren, Emma and Weston Martin; sister, Gail Walden; brothers, Pat, Doug and Steve Martin; and his fur babies Marty, Leo and Tiger. In true Brad fashion, he made the decision to help others by donating his whole body to the Wake Forest School of Medicine. His legacy of love will live on forever and always in our hearts. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. at Brim's Grove Baptist Church.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
