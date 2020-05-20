Brady Lyons
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brady Byard Lyons, 93, of Lambsburg, Virginia, passed away at his home, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, May 10, 1927, to the late Cortez and Maggie Jarrell Lyons. Mr. Lyons bravely served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a kind man with a gentle smile, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife, Eva June Quesenberry Lyons; daughters and a son-in-law, Karen and Curt Carlson, and Donna Lyons; sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Becky Lyons, Freddie and Sherri Lyons, Eddie and Becky Lyons, Gerald Lyons; and daughter-in-law, Robin Lyons; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Lyons; and sisters-in-law, Christine Lyons, and Helen Lyons; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lyons was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lyons; a sister, Claudia Bowman and brothers, Lauren Lyons, and Randolph Lyons. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Schwarz officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to VAVS, General Purpose Fund, Voluntary Services, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved