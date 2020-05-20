Brady Byard Lyons, 93, of Lambsburg, Virginia, passed away at his home, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, May 10, 1927, to the late Cortez and Maggie Jarrell Lyons. Mr. Lyons bravely served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a kind man with a gentle smile, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife, Eva June Quesenberry Lyons; daughters and a son-in-law, Karen and Curt Carlson, and Donna Lyons; sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Becky Lyons, Freddie and Sherri Lyons, Eddie and Becky Lyons, Gerald Lyons; and daughter-in-law, Robin Lyons; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Lyons; and sisters-in-law, Christine Lyons, and Helen Lyons; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lyons was preceded in death by a son, Gary Lyons; a sister, Claudia Bowman and brothers, Lauren Lyons, and Randolph Lyons. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor Ron Schwarz officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to VAVS, General Purpose Fund, Voluntary Services, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.