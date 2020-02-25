|
DOBSON — Brandon Miles Inman, age 43, of Dobson, passed away on Saturday evening, Feb. 22, 2020. He was born in Surry County on August 25, 1976, to Dwaine Inman and to the late Peggy Sheets Wilmoth. He was a welder, did construction work, and enjoyed chicken farming with his brother. Brandon expressed himself in his love for music and spending time with family and friends while he cooked on the grill and kept everyone entertained with his wit and humorous personality. Brandon held his family very dear to his heart. He had unconditional love for his wife Tara and his four children who will miss him dearly. His spirit will live through his family and memories of their special moments together. "May the Lord keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other," Genesis 31:49. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Myrtle Inman, Ruth and Okey Sheets. Surviving is his wife Tara Davis Inman; daughters Madison "Bear" Inman, Hope "Tured" Inman; step-daughter Faith Wright; sons Cole Inman, Gavin "Galvin" Inman; father and step-mother Dwaine and Stella Inman; step-father Gary Wilmoth, mother-in-law Cassandra Russell; step-grandmother Mary Faye Wilmoth; brothers and sister-in-law, David and Kris Inman, Brad Inman his twin brother, Jody Inman; step-brother and his wife, Allen and Holli Hudson. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 27, from noon until the time of his memorial service at 2 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Rd. Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020