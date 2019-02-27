PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mrs. Brenda Gail Collins Boaz, 72, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at her home, with her loving husband, Jeff, by her side. She was born in Surry County on Oct. 4, 1946, the daughter of the late Wylie Claron Collins and Nada White Collins. Brenda was a beautiful, strong and passionate woman who was unshakable in her faith and beliefs. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jeff Boaz; three sons, Jay Boaz (Merry Craig), Ben Boaz (Jennifer) and Justin Boaz (Karyn); nine grandchildren, Jefferson, Folger, Merry Parker, Finley, Ellison, Addyson, Neyland, McCray and Woodrow; and one sister, Kaye McCormick. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Pilot Mountain with Rev. Randy Pardue and Bro. D.C. Collins officiating. Private entombment will follow in Pilot Mountain City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30-2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church/Sunday School Revitalization Project, P.O. Box 696, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041 or Cardinal Foundation, P.O. Box 681, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Arrangements by Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel.