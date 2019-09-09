Home

Brenda LeAnn Morgan Winesett, 77, of Lowgap, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her home. She was born in Gedeon, Missouri, on Jan. 27, 1942, to the late Ralph Eugene and LeAnn Reagor Morgan. Ms. Winesett was a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Hayes; a son, Frank Prince; grandchildren, Stephanie Baker, Amanda Baker, Jennifer and Jeremiah Parker, Deserae Hayes, Lauryn Hayes, Morgan Prince, and Caitlin Prince; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, David "Brent" and Lana Morgan. In addition to her parents, Ms. Winesett was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Hemenway and a brother, Ralph Eugene "Gene" Morgan Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
