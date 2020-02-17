|
Mr. Bruce Reavis Bowman, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2020, at W.G. "Bill" Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. Mr. Bowman was born June 25, 1942, in Kibler Valley, Virginia, the son of the late William Gossie "Jim" and Mabel Wilson Bowman. Reavis proudly served our country in the United States Army and was the recipient of a Purple Heart for his bravery. He was a dedicated Christian and enjoyed sharing the gospel through teaching and song. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gail Vernon Bowman; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Stephen Bowman, Joel and Savannah Bowman, and Michael Bowman; three grandchildren, Brandon Bowman, Sawyer Bowman, and Fletcher Bowman; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wynette and Pal Laws and Diona and Carlos Goad; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Hassell and Lucille Bowman, Gene and Laura Bowman; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by a baby sister, Linda Bowman; and three brothers, Kenneth, Donald, and David Bowman. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Northside Baptist Church, 886 Fowler Rd, Mount Airy, with the Rev. Jack Anderson and the Rev. Eaton officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens with Rev. David Bowman officiating and full military rites will be conducted by the VFW Honor Guard Mount Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
