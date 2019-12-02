Home

MOORESVILLE — Mr. Bruce Keith Burnette, 66, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. He was born June 30, 1953, in Buncombe County, to the late Talmadge LeRoy and Blanche Gant Burnette. Mr. Burnette attended Greenbrier Military School in Lewisburg, West Virginia, and North Carolina State University in Raleigh, where he studied textile engineering. He was employed in the textile industry for many years. Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Karen Roberson Burnette; two daughters, Amy Burnette of Raleigh and Sarah Burnette of Mooresville; two brothers, Talmadge Burnette Sr. and his wife, Karen, of Hendersonville, and Richard Burnette and his wife, Bonnie, of Hilton Head, South Carolina; a sister, Nancy Burnette Fowler and her husband, Hank, of Naples, Florida; and several loving nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at Rockford Street United Methodist Church in Mount Airy. The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens, with a gathering to follow at Rockford Street United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625; or a . Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
