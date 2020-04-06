|
Mr. Clarence Lee "Buck" Pyles, 83, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday morning, April 4, 2020. Mr. Pyles was born June 23, 1936, in Surry County, one of six children born to the late Thomas Franklin and June Catherine Willis Pyles. Clarence proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from the City of Mount Airy after many years of service and was a member of Pine Ridge Mission. He is survived by five daughters and three sons-in-law, Susan Tilley, Cathy Wiles, Mycleta and Rick Gwyn, and April and David Hawks, all of Mount Airy, and Ann and Jerry Martin of Thurmond; eight grandchildren, Nathan Gwyn, Krystal G. Fernandez, Cameron Gwyn, Ricky Lineberry, Tyler Hawks, Dakota Hawks, Jordan Hawks, and Austin Frye, all of Mount Airy; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Shirley Arnder of Mount Airy, Margaret and Mike Noonkester of Ararat, Virginia, and Ruth and Michael Browne of Baltimore, Maryland; and a brother and sister-in-law, Homer Gene and Norma Pyles of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pyles was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Sparger Pyles; a granddaughter, Debbie Sue Gwyn; and a sister, Phyllis Pyles. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at New Venture Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services is serving the Pyles family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020