Mr. Buddy Carlie Cockerham, 72, of Lowgap, passed away early Saturday morning, August 31, 2019, at his home. Mr. Cockerham was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Surry County, one of eight children born to the late Andy Coy and Ruby Lela Holder Cockerham. Buddy owned and operated Buddy Cockerham Backhoe and Grading Company for 40 years and was a faithful member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Alene Cassell Cockerham of the home; a daughter, Patty Delayne Kinder of Lowgap; three sons and daughters-in-law, Buddy Dale and Carol Cockerham, Donnie Carlie and Beth Cockerham, and Patrick Delone and Susan Cockerham, all of Lowgap; nine grandchildren, Mackenzie Cockerham, Taylor Cockerham, Olivia Cockerham, Jessie Cockerham, Dillon Cockerham, Emily Cockerham, Carson Cockerham, Mason Kinder, and Madison Mickey; two step-grandchildren, Nick Jarrell and his wife, Samantha, and Tyler Jarrell; three great-step-grandchildren, Bella Jarrell, Dominik Jarrell, and Logan Jarrell; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Eva Sue Bell and Kathy and Wayne Ashburn, all of Mount Airy, and Margaret Cockerham of Lowgap; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Andy Mose and Linda Cockerham of Dobson and Haley C. and Carolyn Cockerham of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cockerham was preceded in death by a sister, Mamie Cockerham Snow; and a brother, Maynard Wayne Cockerham. The funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Alton Bledsoe, the Rev. Trent Lyons, and the Rev. Ray Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from noon until 2 p.m. at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church Backpack Program, c/o William Swift, 430 Woltz Atkins Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.