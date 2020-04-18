|
Mr. Carol Wayne "Buddy" Gwyn, 76, of Mount Airy, husband of Mrs. Edith Marion Gwyn, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Surry County to the late John Wilson and Beulah Edwards Gwyn. Mr. Gwyn was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and a friend to many in the community. He retired from Duke Power Company and enjoyed doing projects for family and friends. He was a member of a Bannertown Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and trustee for many years. Wayne was instrumental in the building and construction of the Bannertown Baptist Church sanctuary along with his brother-in-law Buck Bowman. He also was a member of the building and grounds committee and overseer of the new fellowship hall construction. He sang in the choir and served on many other committees including the finance committee, pulpit committees, nominating committee and other such committees. He always gave of his time unselfishly to the church in many other ways. He was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Vietnam War. Surviving are his wife, Edith Marion Gwyn of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Sandy Gwyn; a daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Matt Bunker all of Mt. Airy; grandchildren and spouse, Morgan and Michael Tate of Statesville, Malea Gwyn, Arin Bunker, Mason Gwyn and Wilson Bunker, all of Mount Airy; a great-grandson, Lockelan Tate of Statesville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Imogene Bowman, Ann and Jewal Haynes all of Mount Airy; a brother, John Robert Gwyn of Greer, S.C. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gwyn was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Buck Bowman. Due to limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. The service will be conducted by Rev. Mickey Cogdill and Rev. Matt Bunker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bannertown Baptist Church Building Fund, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020