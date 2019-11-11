|
Mr. Buddy Ray McHone, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday night, Nov, 10, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. McHone was born March 8, 1944, in Surry County, one of eight children born to the late Jesse and Lela Marsh McHone. Buddy worked at Mount Airy Furniture Company for 29 years, and he later retired as a supervisor from Cross Creek Apparel. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ruth Marion McHone of the home; three daughters and a son-in-law, Benita Taylor and Jennifer Fulk, both of Mount Airy, and Regina and David Key of Ararat; a son, Keith McHone of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Tyler Taylor, Sarah Fulk, and Landon Fulk, all of Mount Airy, and Bryson Key and Macy Key, both of Ararat; a great-grandchild, Raelyn Marshall of Mount Airy; three sisters, Susan McHone Hicks and Polly McHone Johnson, both of Mount Airy, and Opal McHone Hawks of Dobson; a brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Peggy McHone of Mount Airy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. McHone was preceded in death by a sister, Allene McHone Johnson; and two brothers, Jack McHone and Billy Joe McHone. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kyle R. Caudle and the Rev. Kermit L. Gray officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Piney Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Piney Grove Baptist Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 1022, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019