Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Buddy Vaughn


1939 - 2020
Buddy Vaughn Obituary

Mr. Buddy Zebulon Vaughn, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Vaughn was born June 2, 1939, in Surry County, one of three children born to the late Arvil and Stella Rakes Vaughn. Buddy retired as a truck driver and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Sheila and Jimmy Gregory and Pamela McKenzie, all of Mount Airy; his grandchildren, Jamie and Scotty Sardler and Shauna and Chris McKenzie, all of Mount Airy, and Chris and Andria Gregory of Carthage, Missouri; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald Vaughn of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Vaughn was preceded in death by two daughters, Donna Vaughn and Paula A. Vaughn; and a sister, Shelby Stone. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private memorial service will be held at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
