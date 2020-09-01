Burney Adams

Mr. Burney Earle Adams, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Surry County Jan. 5, 1939, to the late William Howard Adams and Versie Haymore Adams Gammons. Mr. Adams bravely served in the U. S. Army for three years. He was proud to volunteer with the Bannertown Volunteer Fire Department, and he retired from NC Granite as a blacksmith. He was a loving husband, father, friend, and neighbor. Mr. Adams is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Leigh Simmons Adams; a son and daughter-in-law, Grant and Lisa Adams; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Mike Simmons, Frankie and Johnny Cox, and Brenda Quesinberry; a brother and sister-in-law, Joe Bill and Jean Adams; and several nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved. In addition to his parents, Mr. Adams was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Gammons; his stepfather, Andrew Gammons, his stepsister, and four stepbrothers. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at The Peoples Church Cemetery with Rev. John Cox officiating. Due to the health concerns at this time, there will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home, but anyone is welcome to go by Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to view and pay their respect. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Nelson Gardner; Dr. Susan Hines, and the staff of the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for their kindness and wonderful care Mr. Adams received during his illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.