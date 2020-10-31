1/
Mr. Frank "Burton" Hensley, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away at Northern Regional Hospital, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and close friend Darin Goins. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia, Sept.r 28, 1940, to the late Ben and Bertie Mae Handy Hensley. Mr. Hensley was the owner and operator of a sawmill for more than 50 years. He will be remembered for his commitment to his family and love of his many animals. Mr. Hensley is survived by his sons and a daughter-in-law, Kenneth Hensley, and Roscoe and Teresa Hensley; a brother Harrison Hensley; grandchildren and spouses, Carol and John Ryneski, Benjamin and Raven Hensley, John and Rebekah Hensley, and Austin Hensley; great-grandchildren Blake Ryneski, Jacek Ryneski, and Carson Hensley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hensley was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Afton Hensley; sisters, Goldie Young and Ruth Hensley; brothers, Dude, and William Hensley; a half-sister, Lizzie Handy; and a half-brother, John Hensley. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1,at the Goins Family Cemetery with Bishop John Bradley officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Goins Family Cemetery, c/o Doug Goins, 943 S. Franklin Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
