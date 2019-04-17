Home

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mr. Calvin Larry Hawks, age 64, died April 17, 2019. A funeral service will be on Friday, April 19, at 3 p.m. at Little Mountain Baptist Church in Ararat. Interment will follow immediately after service at Little Mountain Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Little Mountain Baptist Church. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Hawks family.

