Mr. Calvin Gray "Leastie" Smith, 69, of Cana, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Central Continuing Care after 9 ½ years of declining health. He was born in Carroll County, Virginia, on August 3, 1949, to the late Carl and Flora Boyd Smith. Mr. Smith retired from Bassett Furniture after many years of work. He enjoyed fishing, playing horse shoe, and keeping his red Mustang spotless. Left to cherish his memories are his twin brother, Alvin Ray Smith, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Smith, William "Bill" Smith all of Cana, James Lee Smith, Clarence A. and wife, Mamie Smith, all of Mount Airy; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Emma Susan and Oscar Combs, and Bettie Watts all of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by brothers, Milton, Jesse, Donald, Swanson and Gene Smith; sisters-in-law, Elsie and Frances R. Smith, and a brother-in-law, Turner Watts. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Mt. Bethel Moravian Church with the Rev. Charles Fishel and Rev. Jason Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.