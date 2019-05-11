SHOALS — Calvin Rufus Tucker, 92, of Shoals, April 21, 1927 – May 9, 2019. Calvin was born and raised in a two-room log cabin along with 8 siblings in Ararat. He entered military service in 1944 and served 4 years of active duty and 4 years of reserve duty in the Naval Air Force during and after World War II. He received the World War II Victory Medal. Calvin was a lifelong farmer and avid gardener in the Shoals community. Sharing his garden with family, neighbors, friends and strangers brought him great joy. He was a man of faith that enjoyed sharing his beliefs. He spent much of his latter years seeking a deeper understanding of the scriptures. He was quick to share his faith and testimony with friends and strangers alike. Calvin is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Wilma Marion Tucker. He is also survived by 5 children; Teressa Hutchens (Lonnie), Van Tucker (Karen), Cathy Quesinberry (Freddie), Robin Denny (Perry) and Kelly Davis (Tim), 12 grandchildren; Ben, Buffey, Jon, Beth, Zach, Katie, Will, Summer, Phil, Maggie, Jack, Mollie, and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, May 13, at Fairview United Methodist Church in Shoals, from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017.