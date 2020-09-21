Cansas Crotts

Cansas Carolyn Crotts, 25, of Mount Airy, tragically died in Lynchburg, Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 17, along with her unborn child. She was born in Forsyth County, May 14, 1995, to Jackie Lee Crotts and Melanie Creed Quesenberry. Cansas was a graduate of Manchester High School. She was a homemaker, a loving mother, precious daughter, and a kind friend. Cansas leaves behind her children, Owen Plez Flippin, Abel Lee Dale Flippin, Knovah June Allen, Kevin O'Neal Allen Jr.; her mother, Melanie Creed Quesenberry; her father and stepmother, Jackie Lee and Tasha Hardy Crotts; brothers, Daniel (Amy) McBride and Jared Crotts; sisters, Kylee Crotts, Carrigan Crotts, and Eden Quesenberry; grandfather and step-grandmother, Jesse (Linda) Crotts; grandmother, Rhonda Easter; grandfather and step-grandmother, Sanford (Margaret) Creed; great-grandmothers Lina Crotts and Frances Hawks. Cansas was preceded in death by her step-grandfather Dennis Easter; grandmother and step-grandfather, Linda Harris and Larry Harris; great-grandparentsHenry Crotts, Dale Hawks, Delmer Marion, Carnie Marion, McKinley Creed and Renea Creed. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Emmett Crotts officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the children's Go Fund Me Account. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy will be assisting the Crotts Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.