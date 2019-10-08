|
MOUNT HOLLY — Carl Maurice Baber Jr., 85, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Carl M. Baber Sr. and Estelle Welch Baber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Gardner Baber; his grandchildren, Noelle Baber and Nicholas Baber; his sister, Annette Darrh; and his brother, William Baber. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. A UNC-CH graduate, he served over 40 years with NC Parks and Recreation. He is survived by his children, Shannon Baber Roberts (Anthony), Donovan Baber (Gail), Daniel Baber, and Van Baber (Wendy); his sister, Joy Davis (Blaine); his grandchildren, Nathan Baber (Megan), Gabrielle Baber, Andrew Baber, Sydney Roberts and Carly Roberts; his friend and former wife, Patricia Kinney; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Baber will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Skyline Memory Gardens, 432 Old Buck Shoals Rd., Mount Airy. Memorials may be made to by visiting or to First Baptist Church (Building Fund), Mount Holly. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Baber family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019