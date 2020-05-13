Carlos Bryant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Green Franklin Bryant, age 85, of Mount Airy, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, May 12, at his home. He was born on March 29, 1935, in Carroll County, Virginia, to the late Harvey Jackson Bryant and Ella Celestia Upchurch Bryant Hill. Mr. Bryant was retired from Lawson Construction and was a member of Fancy Gap Baptist Church. He was a loving father, and grandfather and great-grandfather who will surely be missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are daughter, Sherry Bryant; son, Danny Bryant (Amanda Martin); grandchildren, Erica Hill (Myra Tucker), Jonathan and Amanda Bryant, Justin Coleman; great-grandchildren, Mason Jester, Taylor Jester, Madison Hill, Adaline Bryant, Adreana Bryant, Jonathan Bryant Jr., and Avery Bryant; brother and sister-in-law, Harley and Esther Bryant; special friend, Marisa Hensley. In addition to his parents Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Mae Combs Bryant; sister, Helen Tate and a brother, Arlos Bryant. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Bryant Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved