Mrs. Carol June Dickerson Moody, 77, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Surry County on Sept. 9, 1941, to the late Curtis Dickerson Sr. and Elois Jones Dickerson. Mrs. Moody retired from PRS, and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Bucky Bush; sons and daughter-in-law, Mark Moody, Bobby Ray and Kelly Moody Jr.; grandchildren, Zachary Bush, Mallorie Cochran, Dee Moody, Sicily Moody, Seth Moody, Jessica Bush, Angela Bush, Jonathan Bush; great -grandchildren Brooklynn Cochran, Nora Cochran, Dylan Rivera, Madison Murphy, Isaiah Stewart; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda Nichols, Janice and Gene Paul, Nancy and Gary O'Neal, Judy Dickerson, Tommy Oliver; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moody was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ray Moody; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jo Anne Oliver, Patty and Virgil Willis Sr., Dennis Nichols Bonnie and Marion Shuskey; brothers, Charles Dickerson, Larry Dickerson, and Curtis Dickerson Jr.. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 29 at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Silas Creek Rehab Center for the special care given to Carol. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Silas Creek Rehab Center, 3350 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019