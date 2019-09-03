Home

Ms. Rebecca Carolyn Dollyhigh Bullen, 70, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday morning, Sep. 2, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Ms. Bullen was born Jan. 6, 1949, in Surry County, one of six children born to the late Lester McKinley and Mamie Thelma Danley Dollyhigh. Carolyn retired from Surry County Emergency Medical Services after 34 years of service. In retirement, she worked at The Center for Public Safety at Surry Community College. Carolyn was a faithful Christian and a member of Christ Community Church. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Kelly and Steven Mosley and Tracy D. Hodges, all of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, William Brett and Jordan Mosley of Mountain Park and Stephen Chase Mosley and Kenzie Reaves of Mount Airy; a sister, Betty Jean Lynch of Lowgap; several nieces and nephews; and her friends from Surry County Emergency Medical Services. In addition to her parents, Ms. Bullen was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers-in-law, Frankie and Dale Parsons, Gaynell and Dink Shumate, and Robert "Bobby" Lynch; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Hassell and Lola Dollyhigh and James Wilson Dollyhigh; and the father of her children, Harold Young "Skipper" Hodges Jr. The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with Dr. David J. Brady officiating. Entombment will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017; or Christ Community Church, P.O. Box 1263, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
