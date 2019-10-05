|
PINNACLE — Carolyn Scott Sage, 52, of Pinnacle, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born October 10, 1966, to Don Wilson Scott and Mary Ann Tucker Scott. She leaves behind to cherish her precious memory her parents; her adoring husband, Tony Sage; two sons, Chad Sage and Kendall Sage; a brother, Porter Gray Scott; and a special granddaughter, Sephira Sage. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ann Scott; and one sister, Donna Scott Bowen. A loving and doting wife, mother and grandmother, she cherished her time with family and friends and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at Shoals Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Tommy Martin will be officiating. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Sage family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019