Mrs. Carolyn Sue Lorton Weddle, age 76, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Twelve Oaks in Mount Airy. Mrs. Weddle was born in Radford, Virginia, on March 7, 1943, to Stanley and Eva Vaughn Lorton. She retired from Nesters Hosiery, and attended Faith Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Lynn and Terri Weddle; Lee and Annette Weddle; grandchild, Zackery Weddle; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty and Chris Perry, Linda Sauvageau; a sister-in-law, Joyce Cail; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weddle was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Lynn Weddle; a brother-in-law, Al Sauvageau. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Josh Sechrist officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020