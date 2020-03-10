|
|
Mrs. Carolyn Lucille Gainey Wood, age 75, of Dobson, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born in Mecklenburg County on April 12, 1944, to the late J.B. Gainey and the late Frances Orene White Gainey. She was a retired seamstress and a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry Wayne Gainey, Buster Gainey and Sonny Gainey. Surviving are her three daughters and spouses, Cynthia and Alan Hicks, Teresa and Kent Suddreth, Alicia Mauldin and Lisa Creed; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Patricia "Patsy" Hall. Anyone that she met would be greeted with a smile. Her kind and loving nature knew no boundaries. Some of her happiest times were spent sitting at her Singer sewing machine. In addition to making curtains, bedspreads and bedding for her grandbabies, she sewed several dresses for all the granddaughters with enough lace to fill a room. If the grandsons would have worn lace, she would have gladly put them in it. She always put others first. Her laugh brightened the room. Heaven is now a much sweeter place. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bear Creek Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Marty Reece and Pastor Nolan Bentley will officiate the services. The family will receive friends at Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020