|
|
Mrs. Carrie Bell Culler Harrell, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Central Continuing Care. Mrs. Harrell was born in Surry County to Lacy Lee Culler and Hattie Bell Pike Culler Childress. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend who will be sorely missed. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are a daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Mark Willard; sons, Jesse Harrell Jr., and Roger Lee Harrell; grandchildren, Mark Harrell, Misty Shaw Brim, Crystal Harrell King, Joy Harrell Jenkins, Detra Harrell Padegimas, and Roger Lee Harrell Jr.; 13 great-grandchildren, and very special friends Don and Barbara Chandler and Marcus Goad. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harrell was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Roscoe Harrell; a granddaughter, Dawn Harrell; a sister, Hattie Jo Manning; and brothers, Earl Culler, Frank Childress, Charlie Childress, and Jimmy "BoBo" Childress. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Davis Smith. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to those at Central Continuing Care who showed special attention, care and obvious love to Mrs. Harrell. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019