Carrie Pipinos

Carrie Maxie Goins Pipinos, 94, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax, Virginia. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside celebration of Carrie's life will be held Tuesday, August 4, at 2 p.m. at Midkiff Cemetery. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Ray Hutson. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.