Carroll Dockery

Carroll Leon Dockery, 87, of Mount Airy, passed away August 3 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Surry County, Jan. 16, 1933, the son of the late David and Beulah White Dockery. Mr. Dockery was retired from Hanes Dye and Finishing and was a member of Bannertown Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Silla Hawks Dockery; one son, Rodney Dockery; two sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Larry Howard, and Lois Cockerham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clinton Dockery. An entombment service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum on Thursday August 6, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mickey Cogdill officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bannertown Baptist Church Building Fund, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030.