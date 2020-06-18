Casper Thomas

Casper Jean Johnson Thomas, 85, of Mount Airy, passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 17, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Surry County on Sept. 8, 1934, to the late Roy Milton and Rosa Wright Johnson. Mrs. Thomas was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She was a faithful member of Union Hill Friends Church as long as her health allowed. Left to cherish her memories are a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Gary Wilson; sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Sue Thomas, Keith Thomas, Mark and JoAnn Thomas; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy M. and Dot Johnson, Ted and Martha Johnson, and Ann Johnson; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomas was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Estel Thomas; and a brother, Wayne Johnson. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 3 p.m. at Union Hill Friends Church with the Rev. Ernest L. Brown and the Rev. Ronald Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Being mindful of social distancing rules put in place, the family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Union Hill Friends Church. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.