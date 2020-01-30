|
|
Mrs. Cassie Gaynell Atkins Wood Holt Edmonds, age 85, of Mount Airy, passed away at Pruitt Health Care, in Elkin on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. She was born in Surry County on Feb. 26, 1934, to the late Coley Wesley Atkins and the late Hattie Lou Marion Atkins. She was a homemaker; a member of Shield of Faith Baptist Church, Cassie loved her Lord Jesus Christ, and was known for her piano playing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Samuel Perry Wood, her second husband Paul Wilfred Holt; sister Lura Ivory Atkins Buelin York; four brothers, Clandis Atkins, Calvin Atkins, Archie Atkins, Otis Atkins. Surviving are her husband, Benjamin Frank Edmonds; several nieces; several nephews; many friends. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson. Burial will follow in Pinnacle United Methodist Church Cemetery. Rev. Terry Longworth and Rev. Ricky Cochran will officiate the services. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral on Saturday one hour prior to her service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Shield of Faith Baptist Church P O Box 1163 Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020