Catherine Knueppel Poore, age 55, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at her residence. A native of Mount Airy, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Catherine Sofia Knueppel. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Poore, who died in 1992; and a brother. Catherine is survived by two daughters, Marie Poore and Katey Poore; step-son, Paul Poore; three sisters, Donna Vasquez, Darlene Gentry and Karen Draughn; two brothers, Louis and George Knueppel; four grandchildren, Angelia, Peyton, Hunter and Amara. A Celebration of Life will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. with the service at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at 111 Sofia Lane, Mount Airy. The care of Mrs. Poore has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com