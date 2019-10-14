Home

Mrs. Charlene Patricia Carte Johnson, age 62, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born Nov. 8, 1956, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Robert Bill Carte and Gertrude Arbutus Honaker Carte, who survives. She was of the Holiness faith and a homemaker. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Toni and Rob Gentry; son, Jason Johnson and Casey Snow; granddaughters, Diamond Collins, Mercedes Johnson and Brianna Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hunter Collins and Sophia Golding; sister Teresa Carte; and brother Robert and Tina Carte. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson. The funeral will be Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in the Moody-Davis Funeral Chapel with Rev. Marty Reece officiating. Burial will follow in Flat Top Primitive Baptist Church CemeteryOnline condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
