Mr. Charles Bynum Brintle Jr., 86, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday morning, March 26, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Mr. Brintle was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Surry County, one of six children born to the late Charles Bynum Brintle Sr. and Mary Kate Jones Brintle. Charles served our country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a furnace repairman at Quality Oil Company for 23 years and retired as a sheet metal mechanic from A.C. Corporation. Charles was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, and he served as a fireman with White Plains Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He truly enjoyed farming and raising a garden all throughout his life. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Kenny Nowlin of Mount Airy; two sons and three daughters-in-law, Dwight and Dena Brintle, Rick and Laura Brintle, and Sherri Brintle, all of Mount Airy; eleven grandchildren, Drew Nowlin, Kasey Nowlin Meadows, Clay Nowlin, Milissa Brintle Hill, Tiffany Brintle, Zack Brintle, Chase Brintle, Maleigha Brintle, Justin Brintle, Chelsey Brintle Eaton, and Amber Carter; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cinnie Sue Cobbler and Frances Bolick, both of Mount Airy; and a sister-in-law, Glenda Riggans Brintle of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Brintle was preceded in death by his wife, Blanche Lee Ella Atkins Brintle; a son, Dennis Charles Brintle; a great-granddaughter, Lillian Hope Brintle; two sisters and four brothers-in-law, Rachel Ann and Charles McBrayer Jr., Mary Lou and June Link, James Cobbler, and Ben Bolick; and a brother, Thomas Yancey Brintle. A service of worship and celebration of Charles' life will be held Friday, March 29, at 11 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Kermit L. Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors by the VFW Memorial Honor Guard. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by the Skilled Nursing Staff at Northern Hospital of Surry County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church, 278 Piney Grove Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.