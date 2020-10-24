Charles Butcher

ELKIN — Charles Edward "Eddie" Butcher, age 73, of Elkin, passed away on Tuesday Oct. 20, at Pruitt Health Care in Elkin. He was born in Guilford County on April 11, 1947, to the late Hubert McClellan Butcher and the late Lurlene Bottoms Butcher. He was a retired Plant Manager for Weaver Fertilizer, and a member of Gum Orchard Baptist Church. He was a talented artist and musician with a love of old time music. He played guitar for the Zephyr Lightening Bolts across North Carolina and Virginia including Merlefest. Surviving is his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Steven Norman; sons and daughter-in-law, Adam and Emily Butcher, Joseph Butcher and Wendy Glenn; six grandchildren, Karson Norman, Kade Norman, Daniel Norman, Cole Butcher, Chase Butcher, Hunter Butcher; one brother, Johnny Butcher. Funeral services were to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Gum Orchard Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Zephyr Cemetery. Rev. Joe Lambert will conduct the services. His body was to lie in state on Saturday at Gum Orchard Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of his service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.