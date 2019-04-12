Mr. Charles "Ronnie" Roland Davis, age 81, of Mount Airy, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on May 15, 1937, to the late Joseph Paul and Mary Ann Helton Davis. Mr. Davis retired as a Sergeant from Surry County Sherriff's Department after 30 years of service. Mr. Davis also served our country in the U.S. Army as a track vehicle mechanic. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Helen Davis of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Stanley Boles; grandchildren, Amanda Draughn and husband Jacob, Evan Boles; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Sonny Westmoreland. In addition to his parents Mr. Davis was preceded in death by brothers, Gary and Tommy Davis. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with services conducted by Rev. Larry Phillips. Honors will be provided by the Surry County Sherriff's Office Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until time to leave for the service at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.