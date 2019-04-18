Charles Wesley "Papa" Flippin, March 11, 1935 – April 16, 2019, Heaven's gates opened wide this evening to escort him home. As he heard: "Well done thy good and faithful servant." When asked: What will you do when you see the Lord? His reply (with a giggle) "Well, I will cry." We can only imagine! His life was so full of the goodness of God. He wanted to share that sweetness with all. He loved the "calling" upon his life – Pastor. He was a pastor to many. An honor in his life was being pastor of Fountain of Life Family Worship Center, Mount Airy. His passion was people. He wanted to help those in need. And he did. Later on he was Papa's Scooters, in Mount Airy. He enjoyed going to work six days a week, serving the Lord, meeting people and loving America. Because of this he always had a smile and a sparkle in his eye. Now, left to rejoice in his home-going and to continue his legacy of giving, as Christ gave, is his wife, of 58 years, Reva Midkiff Flippin; two daughters, La'Teah (Bart) Santucci and April (Eddie) Sawyers; Grandchildren, Adam Santucci, Hannah (Nathan) Thomas, Suzanna (Jeremy) McHone, Savannah (Mo) Bur, Logan Sawyers Amelia (Devin) Holt, Abigail (Dillon) Bobbitt; nine great grands, Luke, Bozden, Ellison, Adaley, Parker Rose, Noah, Jack, Wyatt, Edison; one dear brother, Paul Flippin of Tennessee; and one sister-in-law, Nona "Polly" Flippin; and many nieces and nephews along with several close friends. Wesley, the youngest of ten, was born in Stokes County in the Asbury community to the late, Lossie and Jettie Hundley Flippin. His siblings are Versie Johnson, Clyde Flippin, Vivian Watson, Baby Morris, Tiney Montgomery, Richard Flippin, Rachel Huey, and Ruth Simmons. There will be a celebration on this side of Heaven on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. at Freedom and Liberty Worship Center, 171 Key St., Pilot Mountain. Immediately following the service "Papa Wesley" will be giving one more time; a Jubilee Picnic … feel free to wear your Red, White and Blue attire. There will be a graveside service on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. at Asbury Pentecostal Holiness Church at 1040 Pentecostal Church Drive, Westfield. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Flippin family.