|
|
LAMBSBURG, Va. — Mr. Charles Ray Hawks, age 91, of Lambsburg, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born June 3, 1928, in Yeager, West Virginia, to the late Lloyd and Grace Leftwich Hawks. He was a member of Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir, performed many solos and served in many other capacities. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-laws, Terri and Tom Lang and Jill and Tim Welch; a son, Chuck Hawks; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Lois King; sisters-in-laws, Carol Hawks and Helen Hawks. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hawks was preceded in death by the love of his life, Kathleen Ward Hawks, a daughter, Jenny Hawks, two sisters, Barbara Gray and Opal Stewart and three brothers, L.H. Hawks, Carroll Hawks and Darrell Hawks. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Israel Easter, burial will follow in Chestnut Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Central Continuing Care Activities Fund, 1297 Newsome St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Lambsburg Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 85, Lambsburg, VA 24351. The family would like to give thanks for all the love and support shown and special thanks to Central Continuing Care, Dr. Werle and staff, Dan Combs, Deidree Speas and his caring home health care providers. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020