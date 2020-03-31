|
CLAUDVILLEm Va. — Mr. Charles Lewis Hill, age 84 of Claudville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his home. He lived his entire life in Claudville just down the road from the house where he was born and raised. He was born on March 21, 1936, to the late William Robert Hill and Ethel Irene Smith Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandchild, Desaree Skinner; one sister, Lucille Gammons; and five brothers, Herbert, Arthur "Buck", Glen, Bill, and Larry Hill. Charles was a longtime member of Hill's Grove Baptist Church and also attended Unity Church. He spent his early years at Red Bank Elementary and graduated from Blue Ridge High School. He worked at DuPont for many years. Many co-workers have said they have stories from carpool rides and break times there but for some reason they aren't willing to share most of them! He loved raising a garden and putting up produce and "chow chow." He was well known for his prolific tomato plants that grew taller than the house. He was a good cook and made one of the best pones of cornbread ever. Charles was quite the card shark and spent lots of time playing with family and friends. Most of all, Charles loved his family and spending time with them. Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Mildred Gann Hill of the home; two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Mike Dalton of Stuart, Charisse and Doug Skinner of Pilot; two sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and LuAnne Hill of Claudville, Brett and Sandra Hill of Charlotte; seven grandchildren, Stacey Shepherd and husband, Chuck, Erin Hill, Matthew Hill, Nicholas Dalton, Heath Skinner, Levi Skinner, Evan Skinner; five great-grandchildren, Kaden Shepherd, Jason Shepherd, Liam Skinner, Andres Skinner, Tyrion Skinner; two sisters, Mary Brim of Claudville, Vernell Coleman of Mount Airy; one brother, Fred Hill of Stuart, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hill's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1220 Little Dan River Rd, Claudville, VA 24076. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020