BOLIVIA — Mr. Charles Richard Marion, age 88, formerly of Dobson, passed away on March 25, 2019, at Universal Healthcare in Bolivia. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on March 8, 1931, to the late Christopher Columbus Marion and the late Lottie Short Marion. In addition to his parents, Mr. Marion was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucille Shropshire Marion; a grandson, Adam Marion; step-grandson, John Payne; brothers, Christopher Columbus Marion Jr. and Roger Marion; sisters, Mary Beer, Louise Jasper and Irene Simmons. Left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Malia Marion of Ocean Isle Beach; great-grandchildren Joseph Marion, Mya Marion, Kayleigh Marion, Adalyn Marion; step-grandchild Nolan Payne and wife, Julie; step-great-grandchild, Carson Payne; brother and sisters-in-law, Jasper and Jean Marion and Dot Marion; sister and brother-in-law, Sarah Jane and David Browne. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 1 p.m. at Blues Grove Baptist Church, Mount Airy, with Rev. Travis Sechrist, Rev. Roland McCraw, Rev. Sammy Lawson, and Rev. Tony Holder officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Moody-Davis Funeral Service is serving the Marion family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.