Charles McKenzie
GALAX, Va. — Charles E. McKenzie, 89, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Galax, Virginia, to the late George G. and Florence McKenzie. His wife Margaret C. McKenzie, three sisters, two brothers and one grandson have preceded him in death. Surviving are his brother, John McKenzie of Galax; children Terri McKenzie of Wytheville, Virginia., Joel (Gayle) McKenzie of Sylva, Barry (Kim) McKenzie of Salisbury; stepchildren Sharon Sorenson of Charlotte, Bryan Grote of Mount Airy, Donna (Kirk) Ollis of Raleigh; several grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Charles served in the Navy from 1951 – 1955 during the Korean War aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saipan as an electricians mate. After the Navy he worked on electronics for several companies. Then, in the 1960s he began a career in the pioneering days of the computer industry as a hardware engineer on mainframe systems. He worked for Xerox Data Systems, Honeywell, Data General, and retired from Wang Laboratories about 30 years later. He is to be cremated and a private burial service will be held with immediate family at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
